Actually Fun Gift Guide: Acerbis

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.
Front-brake disc covers have been around for seemingly as long as front disc brakes, but Acerbis keeps going to work to improve the product. The Carbon X-Brake Vented Disc Cover is the latest, and it provides three key things: protecting, ventilating, and bragging. Yes, you can brag to your friends that this part has carbon fiber. That’s priceless.
As for the protection, you already know carbon fiber is super tough, so that’s going to guard your brake disc from rocks, obstacles and other motorcycles. The new design offers more ventilation, and that helps fight brake fade. Also, Acerbis offers a bike-specific mount (sold separately for $29.95) which replaces the left side axle spacer and mounts easily. Easy to install makes it easy to brag. That’s something we can support.
Go to www.acerbisusa.com to get more info and purchase these products.
MORE FROM THE "ACTUALLY FUN GIFT GUIDE."
Recommended Reading
- Actually Fun Gift Guide: Husqvarna December 8, 2017
- Actually Fun Gift Guide: FLY Racing December 7, 2017
- Actually Fun Gift Guide: Moto Hyper Nitro Circus Bike December 6, 2017
- Actually Fun Gift Guide: Axo December 5, 2017
- Actually Fun Gift Guide: DVS December 4, 2017
- Actually Fun Gift Guide: Renthal December 3, 2017
- Actually Fun Gift Guide: Polisport December 2, 2017
- Actually Fun Gift Guide: Gaerne December 1, 2017
- Actually Fun Gift Guide: Scosche November 30, 2017
- Actually Fun Gift Guide: Factory Effex November 29, 2017
- Actually Fun Gift Guide: Moose Racing November 28, 2017
- Actually Fun Gift Guide: Yamaha Racing November 27, 2017
- Actually Fun Gift Guide: Bell Apparel November 26, 2017
- Actually Fun Gift Guide: EVS TP199 Knee/Shin Pad November 25, 2017
- Actually Fun Gift Guide: Ogio Rig 9800 Travel Bag November 24, 2017