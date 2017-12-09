Actually Fun Gift Guide: Acerbis

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.

Front-brake disc covers have been around for seemingly as long as front disc brakes, but Acerbis keeps going to work to improve the product. The Carbon X-Brake Vented Disc Cover is the latest, and it provides three key things: protecting, ventilating, and bragging. Yes, you can brag to your friends that this part has carbon fiber. That’s priceless.