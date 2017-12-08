RCSX Will Return to Daytona in 2018

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — MX Sports is pleased to announce that online registration is now open for the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX), sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA). For the ninth year, Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, will host the biggest two-day amateur supercross event in the world. Amateur racing will kick off Sunday, March 11 after Saturday night's Daytona Supercross, with the finals continuing on Monday, March 12.

With 36 years of experience operating the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch, MX Sports always looks forward to producing this special two-day amateur supercross event at the "World Center of Racing," Daytona International Speedway. Unlike the Loretta Lynn Amateur National format, riders do not need to qualify to participate at the event.

"Daytona International Speedway is rich in tradition with the obvious largest and most prestigious NASCAR automobile race, but also the Daytona Supercross," said Director of MX Sports Tim Cotter. "The hallowed grounds of Daytona International Speedway will host the most outstanding amateur riders for the 2018 Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross."

The class structure includes classes for youth riders on 50cc bikes all the way up to vet and senior classes. The race will follow a supercross format, using heat races and last chance qualifiers to seed the field of riders into a main event in each class, over the course of two days.

"RCSX has quickly grown into a premier amateur race, and I always look forward to returning to Daytona International Speedway in the great state of Florida," said 15-time champion Ricky Carmichael. "This event provides the perfect time for me to reconnect with the up-and-coming amateur racers, their families and fans. Of course, we can't forget how much fun it is to watch the guys and girls battle it out on the track on their journey to a number one plate."

Amateur riders and their families are encouraged to come down early and camp on the Daytona infield, where hookups are available. Move-in, check-in and camping begins on Friday, March 9, so amateur families can watch the pros compete on Saturday night at the legendary Daytona Supercross.

To reserve your gate position for the 2018 RCSX, click here. Each rider who registers to race will receive a $20 Race Gas gift card redeemable on the entire Rocky Mountain ATV/MC website.

The ninth annual Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross Championship will take place Sunday, March 11, through Monday, March 12, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Monday's main events will return to RacerTV.com for live broadcasts, giving race fans across the world the opportunity to tune in and watch their favorite amateur racers battle for a number one plate.

RCSX will once again serve as the opening round of the American Motocross Majors, which is composed of five premier amateur motocross events in the United States. This event will include OEM support and rider contingency, along with the industry's leading companies in attendance following the pro racing action. In addition, many long-time sponsors will provide on-site activation and support throughout the two-day event.

Ricky Carmichael's Spring National Prep Camp is set to take place the week before RCSX, March 5-9. The camp offers a unique opportunity for participants to learn from Ricky Carmichael at his personal track featuring curriculum from Carmichael's Riding Program. For more information or to register, visit the Ricky Carmichael University website.

For more information on the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross, visit the series' official website at www.racedaytona.com or call 304-284-0101. Join the conversation on the event's social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

Facebook: @rcsxdaytona

Instagram: @rcsxdaytona

Twitter: @rcsxdaytona