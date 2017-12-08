Area Qualifier and Regional Championship Dates Announced for Loretta Lynn's

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — The 2017 racing season has come to a close, and MX Sports, producer of the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by Lucas Oil, is pleased to announce the schedule for the upcoming 2018 Area Qualifiers and Regional Championships.

The qualifying program takes place in 35 different states throughout the country, starting with the 58 Area Qualifiers that will begin mid-February and run through the end of May. The 13 Regional Championships will run in eight major geographical regions throughout the United States, taking place in late May and through the month of June.

"One of the hardest things that we do at MX Sports is organize the Area Qualifier and Regional Championship schedule," said MX Sports Director Tim Cotter. "There are so many qualified and deserving race tracks in our country, but only a few events to go around. We are honored to be associated with these great tracks this year. The 2018 schedule will feature many of the traditional Area Qualifier and Regional Championship tracks, with the addition of some newcomers as well."

The Area Qualifiers serve as the first step in qualifying for the world's largest and most prestigious amateur motocross championship. The Regional Championships serve as the next step to seed riders into the National Championship. Only riders who finish in a qualifying position at a Regional Championship are eligible to race the National the week of July 30 through August 4.

"The AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship continues to be the most prestigious amateur motocross program in the world," said AMA Motocross Manager Ricky Rickords. "We have diligently worked with our promoting partner, MX Sports, to ensure the schedule features the best tracks in the country when it comes to amateur racing. We will now shift our attention to working with each organizer to provide the best race experience possible at each of these events."

This year's lineup once again includes the many National-caliber tracks that have become such an integral part of the Road to Loretta's. From the historic Unadilla MX and High Point Raceway in the Northeast to Washougal in the Northwest, these National tracks offer amateur racers a chance to race on the same track as professionals in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross circuit. The tour will also return to many other favorites, such as the Southeast's Muddy Creek Raceway, RedBud MX in the Mid-East and Thunder Valley MX Park in the South Central region. The much anticipated Glen Helen Raceway Park facility returns to the schedule for the Mid-West Region, in addition to Spring Creek MX Park hosting the North Central Amateur Regional Championship.

Brand new additions to the 2018 Area Qualifier schedule include New York's Walden Motocross and MX 207 Maine in the Northeast. Further west, Noise Park in Idaho and Eugene MX in Oregon are also joining the lineup. Bowers MX will also offer west Texas riders a track closer to home, while Kentucky's Echo Valley and Hawaii's Maui Motocross are excited to welcome Loretta Lynn MX riders for their first Area Qualifier.

After hosting several successful Area Qualifiers, Horn Rapids Motorsports Complex will be home to the Northwest Youth and Amateur Regional Championship. Perhaps the biggest announcement comes with the addition of WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida who will host the Southeast Amateur Regional Championship after a successful MXGP event this past fall.

To view and download the entire 2018 Area Qualifier and Regional Championship schedule, click here.

The 37th annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by Lucas Oil, will take place Monday, July 30, through Saturday, August 4, at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

