Actually Fun Gift Guide: Husqvarna

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products. Lock-On Grip Set—$27.99

Grip installation: whether or not we admit it, it’s a simple job we’ve all had problems with at one point or another. Whether it’s trying to rid your bare bars of old glue, trying to get a grip in the exact right position before new glue sets, or, even worse, going full rookie and getting glue between your throttle tube and handlebar, this seemingly simple task can be, well, not always so simple. Then there’s safety wire, which, even when it works, takes forever and can be hard on gloves. And even after all that, you know they’re going to twist the next time you go to muscle your way inside. Sooner or later, this madness must end, but thanks to these Lock-On grips, that day is today. Installation is as simple as sliding the grip onto the bar and tightening a clamp. No glue getting all over the place, no safety wire piercing your fingertips, no twisting, and, above all else, no hassle. Just tighten and ride. Racecraft Goggles—$80.00

If someone asks you why Marvin Musquin chooses to wear 100% goggles, you’d probably say it’s because of the brand’s effective anti-fog technology, or the three-layer, fleece-foam lining, which ensures maximum comfort. You might even guess it’s because the Lexan lens offers 100 percent protection from damaging UVA, UVB, and UVC rays. But while all those things are true, it’s not the reason Musquin wears them. It’s because the same technology that keeps stinging sweat out of your eyes also works extremely well at shielding his peepers from the never-ending barrage of victory champagne he’s been under lately. Unfortunately for you, it’s unlikely you’ll find yourself in that position, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of the other benefits of this extremely well-made set of goggles. Plus, if you’re a Husky fan, these will match your bike perfectly. Travel Bag 9800—$275.00

When you first lay eyes on this OGIO-made bag, you might think it doubles as an actual sled. After all, it has SLED in the name and the super rigid underside looks like you probably could ride down a steep slope like Chevy Chase in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. And while the bag would certainly emerge none the worse for wear, SLED actually stands for Structural Load Equalizing Deck. If you’ve ever owned one of these bags, you know this is no gimmick—they’re super strong and very well-built. Thanks to plenty of compartments, a wide mouth opening, and padding in the right areas, it’s a pleasure to pack (unlike your old gear bag that requires a crowbar, cooking oil, and a tall order of patience just to squeeze both your boots into). Other features include a telescoping pull handle, a secure hold compression strap system to keep your gear from rattling around, and ridiculously strong oversized wheels to keep you rolling in any situation. Best of all, this particular version comes in Husqvarna branding, making it the perfect gift for the Husky fanatic in your life. MORE FROM THE "ACTUALLY FUN GIFT GUIDE."

