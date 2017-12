Yesterday, Feld Motor Sports released 16 of the 17 track maps (Daytona is not a Feld event) for the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross campaign.

The season kicks off in Anaheim on January 6, at Angel Stadium.

Let us know what you think of the new tracks below.

Round 1 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA

January 6, 2018 | Buy Tickets