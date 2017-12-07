The List: 2018 MXGP Team Guide

Though the 2018 20-round FIM Motocross World Championship doesn’t begin until March 4, in Argentina, most of the factory and factory-supported teams have announced their lineups for the season. There are a few outliers—specifically the former Suzuki trio of Jeremy Seewer, Arminas Jasikonis, and Kevin Strijbos—but for the most part, teams are set. Those riders are on the market due to a team you won’t see below: the factory Suzuki squad, previously managed by 10-time World Champion Stefan Everts. In October, Suzuki announced it was pulling support from the FIM Motocross World Championship, as well as All-Japan Motocross. Check out what the landscape in 2018 will look like in Europe. Honda HRC MXGP Tim Gajser Brian Bogers MX2 Calvin Vlaanderen Notes: In September, Honda announced a deal with HSF, a refrigerated food logistics company based in the Netherlands, to be a “major sponsor” for 2018 and beyond. A few months later, 21-year-old Dutch rookie Brian Bogers was signed to compete in MXGP, replacing long-time Honda rider Evgeny Bobryshev. Bogers, who “shattered” his foot in a practice crash in late November, will be paired alongside two-time world champion Tim Gajser. South African Calvin Vlaanderen, 21, will be the lone MX2 rider for the team. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna MXGP Gautier Paulin Max Anstie MX2 Thomas Covington Thomas Kjer Olsen Notes: Husqvarna’s MXGP team will be reduced from three to two riders in 2018. Gautier Paulin and Max Anstie both return; Max Nagl was not re-signed and inked a deal with factory TM. In July, Husqvarna announced an extension with Thomas Kjer Olsen through the 2020 season. American Thomas Covington was re-signed through 2018. Red Bull KTM MXGP Antonio Cairoli Jeffrey Herlings Glenn Coldenhoff MX2 Pauls Jonass Jorge Prado Notes: No changes with Red Bull KTM, which will bring back the MXGP World Champion Antonio Cairoil and the MX2 World Champion Pauls Jonass. Next year could mark the last for Jorge Prado in Europe, as reports suggest he’ll head to the U.S. in 2019.

Ray Archer / KTM

Monster Energy Yamaha MXGP Romain Febvre Jeremy Van Horebeek Notes: No changes for factory Yamaha, as 2015 MXGP world champion Romain Febvre returns alongside Jeremy Van Horebeek. Monster Energy KRT MXGP Clement Desalle Julien Lieber Notes: Lieber, who turned 23 in June and is required to move up to MXGP in 2018, lands a factory deal with Kawasaki alongside returnee Clement Desalle. After missing all of 2016, Lieber rode MX2 under a privateer effort in 2017. Kawasaki will not field an MX2 team this year, as Monster Energy KRT closed its doors on its 250 effort in September. DRT Kawasaki MXGP Tommy Searle MX2 Darian Sanayei Notes: Tommy Searle returns to the Britain-based Dixon Racing team. American Darian Sanayei also returns for a second year in MX2. Vsevolod Brylyakov signed with Yamaha. Wilvo Yamaha MXGP Shaun Simpson Arnaud Tonus Notes: No changes for the Wilvo Yamaha team, as both Shaun Simpson and Arnaud Tonus return to compete in MXGP class.

MXGP