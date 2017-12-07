The List: 2018 MXGP Team Guide

Though the 2018 20-round FIM Motocross World Championship doesn’t begin until March 4, in Argentina, most of the factory and factory-supported teams have announced their lineups for the season. There are a few outliers—specifically the former Suzuki trio of Jeremy Seewer, Arminas Jasikonis, and Kevin Strijbos—but for the most part, teams are set.
Those riders are on the market due to a team you won’t see below: the factory Suzuki squad, previously managed by 10-time World Champion Stefan Everts. In October, Suzuki announced it was pulling support from the FIM Motocross World Championship, as well as All-Japan Motocross.
Check out what the landscape in 2018 will look like in Europe.
Honda HRC
MXGP
Tim Gajser
Brian Bogers
MX2
Calvin Vlaanderen
Notes: In September, Honda announced a deal with HSF, a refrigerated food logistics company based in the Netherlands, to be a “major sponsor” for 2018 and beyond. A few months later, 21-year-old Dutch rookie Brian Bogers was signed to compete in MXGP, replacing long-time Honda rider Evgeny Bobryshev. Bogers, who “shattered” his foot in a practice crash in late November, will be paired alongside two-time world champion Tim Gajser. South African Calvin Vlaanderen, 21, will be the lone MX2 rider for the team.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
MXGP
Gautier Paulin
Max Anstie
MX2
Thomas Covington
Thomas Kjer Olsen
Notes: Husqvarna’s MXGP team will be reduced from three to two riders in 2018. Gautier Paulin and Max Anstie both return; Max Nagl was not re-signed and inked a deal with factory TM. In July, Husqvarna announced an extension with Thomas Kjer Olsen through the 2020 season. American Thomas Covington was re-signed through 2018.
Red Bull KTM
MXGP
Antonio Cairoli
Jeffrey Herlings
Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2
Pauls Jonass
Jorge Prado
Notes: No changes with Red Bull KTM, which will bring back the MXGP World Champion Antonio Cairoil and the MX2 World Champion Pauls Jonass. Next year could mark the last for Jorge Prado in Europe, as reports suggest he’ll head to the U.S. in 2019.
Monster Energy Yamaha
MXGP
Romain Febvre
Jeremy Van Horebeek
Notes: No changes for factory Yamaha, as 2015 MXGP world champion Romain Febvre returns alongside Jeremy Van Horebeek.
Monster Energy KRT
MXGP
Clement Desalle
Julien Lieber
Notes: Lieber, who turned 23 in June and is required to move up to MXGP in 2018, lands a factory deal with Kawasaki alongside returnee Clement Desalle. After missing all of 2016, Lieber rode MX2 under a privateer effort in 2017. Kawasaki will not field an MX2 team this year, as Monster Energy KRT closed its doors on its 250 effort in September.
DRT Kawasaki
MXGP
Tommy Searle
MX2
Darian Sanayei
Notes: Tommy Searle returns to the Britain-based Dixon Racing team. American Darian Sanayei also returns for a second year in MX2. Vsevolod Brylyakov signed with Yamaha.
Wilvo Yamaha
MXGP
Shaun Simpson
Arnaud Tonus
Notes: No changes for the Wilvo Yamaha team, as both Shaun Simpson and Arnaud Tonus return to compete in MXGP class.
TM Factory Racing
MXGP
Max Nagl
MX2
Samuele Bernardini
Notes: Veteran Max Nagl landed a ride with factory TM, the Italian manufacturer, after not being re-signed by Husqvarna. Italian racer Samuele Bernardini returns to the team to compete in MX2.
114 Motorsports Honda
MX2
Bas Vaessen
Hunter Lawrence
Notes: Hunter Lawrence is already locked into a deal that will see him compete in the U.S. with GEICO Honda for 2019 and beyond, but the Australian will finish out his MX2 career with 114 Motorsports Honda. Lawrence moved to the Honda team after factory Suzuki announced it was closing its doors. He will be joined by Bas Vaessen, who also raced for the Suzuki squad in ’17.
Standing Construct KTM
MXGP
Valentin Guilliod
TBD
Notes: After spending 2017 with Assomotor Honda, the Swiss rider signed with Standing Construct KTM this off-season. Guilliod previously raced for the team in 2016, when it was a Yamaha-supported unit. The team ceased operation in 2017, but returns for 2018. Rumors have Kevin Strijbos landing the second seat.
BOS Suspension KTM
MXGP
Jordi Tixier
Benoit Paturel
Notes: A new team to the paddock in 2018, BOS Suspension KTM landed a pair of talented Frenchmen in Jordi Tixier and Benoit Paturel. Tixier comes over from Kawasaki, while Paturel was forced to MXGP due to the 23-under age rule. He raced MX2 with Yamaha in 2017.
Suzuki UK
Evgeny Bobyrshev
Notes: After being let go by Honda, Bobryshev agreed to a deal with Suzuki U.K. that will see the Russian race the AX World Tour, the Michelin MX Nationals and ACU Championships, and “several” rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship in 2018.
Kemea Yamaha
MX2
Vsevolod Brylyakov
Jago Geerts
Ben Watson
Notes: Brylyakov comes over from Kawasaki, while Great Britain’s Ben Watson moves over from KTM. Belgian Jago Geerts moves up from the EMX250 Class.
8Biano Racing Husqvarna
MX2
Iker Larranaga Olano
Brent Van doninck
F&H Racing Kawasaki
MX2
Adam Sterry
Ruben Fernandez
Jed Beaton
Bud Racing Kawasaki
MX2
Brian Hsu
Free Agents
Jeremy Seewer – Seewer was expected to move to the MXGP class in 2018 with factory Suzuki, but the manufacturer pulled support from the series earlier this year. He has yet to announce his plans for next year.
Arminas Jasikonis – Jasikonis had a deal to race MXGP with factory Suzuki in 2018. He has yet to announce a deal for next year.
Kevin Strijbos – Strijbos raced with factory Suzuki in 2017, but was next expected to return, even before the plug was pulled on the team. He’s been linked to the Standing Construct KTM ride.