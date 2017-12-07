Husqvarna Releases FC 450 Rockstar Edition

On the heels of KTM's Monday announcement of a new 450 SX-F Factory Edition—which kicks off the next generation of KTM's motocross line—comes a similar announcement from Husqvarna. Last night at the 2018 Rockstar Husqvarna team intro, the brand introduced the new Rockstar Edition FC 450, which follows the same formula as the new KTM. Compared the old bike, this one sports a redesigned frame, a new engine and new bodywork. In addition, the bike gets graphics and numbers inspired by Jason Anderson's race bike and a number of high-end components.

Both KTM and Husky use these limited-edition bikes to work through the AMA production homologation rules, which require 400 units to be available for sale on dealership floors.

There are some differences between the bikes, for example you'll note Husqvarna's distinctive composite subframe, which is built into the bodywork.

From Husqvarna's press release:

Among a series of key engine upgrades, a more compact SOHC cylinder head brings a significant reduction in the external dimensions and the overall weight of the 4-stroke power-plant. Continuing to set the standard in the 450cc class, the engine features an updated cooling system, a Pankl gearbox and a new exhaust system.

Designed with the goal of offering increased rigidity, the stiffened frame works in collaboration with a 0.5 lb (250g) lighter subframe and a stiffer upper triple clamp. A series of special parts such as a carbon fiber skid plate, a Rekluse billet clutch cover, updated ProTaper handlebars and a standard holeshot device strengthen the link to the team’s factory machines. With redesigned bodywork taking design and functionality to a new level, the FC 450 Rockstar Edition combines race-winning performance.