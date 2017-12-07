Gannon Audette Retires From Professional Racing

After seven years of racing professionally, Gannon Audette has announced his retirement from professional racing. Audette announced his decision via his Instagram account last night.

“It is with a heavy heart that today I announce my retirement from professional motocross and supercross. Dirtbikes [sic] have been my whole life until this summer and it has made me realize a lot of things in life and has led me to make this decision,” he wrote. “I have met so many people and have made so many memories racing all over the world that I will cherish and remember for the rest of my life good and bad. I want to thank everyone who has helped me through my amateur career along with my pro career. I will miss the fans as they gave me a lot of purpose to be out there on the track giving them a show and having a lot fun while doing it. I will still be at select few rounds of supercross as a spectator to cheer everyone on. Thank you to everyone!”

A native of Minnesota, Audette won two titles at Loretta Lynn’s with Suzuki (450 B Modified and 450 A/Pro Sport) before turning professional with Star Racing Yamaha in 2011. He spent just one year with the team before moving to Dragon Fuels/AG Motorsports/Cernic’s KTM in 2012. In 2016, while filling-in with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki Audette finished a career-best third overall in Indianapolis.

Audette’s best season came in 2016 when he finished sixth overall in the 250SX East Region.