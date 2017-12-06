Racer X Films: Garage Build 2005 Yamaha YZ125

The Yamaha YZ125 is one of our favorite bikes to restore. The performance, reliability, and feel of the YZ is amazing and you can find quite a few of these machines out there at a good price.

Products used:

Wrench Rabbit

Full rebuild in One Box: Hot Rods Bottom End Kit, Vertex Pistons, Pro Replica Piston Kit

www.wrenchrabbit.com

Supersprox

Rear Aluminum Sprocket, Front Sprocket, MX Chain

www.supersproxusa.com

FMF Racing

Fatty Exhaust, Shorty Silencer

www.fmfracing.com

Moto Tassinari

V-Force Reed Cage

www.mototassinari.com

All Balls

Carb Rebuild Kit, Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable

www.allballsracing.com

Tusk Off-Road

Wheelset, Front and Rear Rotors

www.tuskoffroad.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

R-Tech Plastic

Full Updated Plastic Kit (With Fuel Tank)

www.rtechmx.us

Factory Connection

Suspension Rebuild and Service

www.factoryconnection.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Basket, Hub, Pressure Plate and Outer Cover, Fibers, Steels and Springs Clutch Kit

www.hinsonracing.com

Pivot Works

Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit, Swingarm Rebuild Kit

www.pivotworks.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front (80/100-21)

MX3S Rear (100/90-19)

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

Works Connection

Elite Clutch Perch, Brake Caps, Oil Filler Plug, Chain Blocks, Skid Plate

www.worksconnection.com

Renthal

604 Fat Bars, Dual Compound Grips

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

TM Designworks

Chain Guide and Chain Block

www.tmdesignworks.com

CV4

High Pressure Radiator Cap, Red Radiator Hoses, Carburetor Vent Hose Kit

www.cvproducts.com

Fasst Company

Footpegs with Custom Number Etching

www.fasstco.com

Motion Pro

Grip Glue, Titan Throttle Tube

www.motionpro.com

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

R-50 Two-Stroke Premix

www.klotzlube.com

VP Fuel

VP C12 Added to Pump Gas

www.vpracingfuels.com