Racer X Films: Garage Build 2005 Yamaha YZ125
The Yamaha YZ125 is one of our favorite bikes to restore. The performance, reliability, and feel of the YZ is amazing and you can find quite a few of these machines out there at a good price.
Products used:
Wrench Rabbit
Full rebuild in One Box: Hot Rods Bottom End Kit, Vertex Pistons, Pro Replica Piston Kit
www.wrenchrabbit.com
Supersprox
Rear Aluminum Sprocket, Front Sprocket, MX Chain
FMF Racing
Fatty Exhaust, Shorty Silencer
Moto Tassinari
V-Force Reed Cage
All Balls
Carb Rebuild Kit, Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable
Tusk Off-Road
Wheelset, Front and Rear Rotors
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
R-Tech Plastic
Full Updated Plastic Kit (With Fuel Tank)
Factory Connection
Suspension Rebuild and Service
Hinson Clutch Components
Basket, Hub, Pressure Plate and Outer Cover, Fibers, Steels and Springs Clutch Kit
Pivot Works
Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit, Swingarm Rebuild Kit
Dunlop
MX3S Front (80/100-21)
MX3S Rear (100/90-19)
Works Connection
Elite Clutch Perch, Brake Caps, Oil Filler Plug, Chain Blocks, Skid Plate
Renthal
604 Fat Bars, Dual Compound Grips
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds
TM Designworks
Chain Guide and Chain Block
CV4
High Pressure Radiator Cap, Red Radiator Hoses, Carburetor Vent Hose Kit
Fasst Company
Footpegs with Custom Number Etching
Motion Pro
Grip Glue, Titan Throttle Tube
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
R-50 Two-Stroke Premix
VP Fuel
VP C12 Added to Pump Gas