PulpMX Fantasy League Announced

Welcome to PulpMX Fantasy, the premier destination for supercross and motocross fantasy play and the ultimate way to enhance your race viewing experience in 2018. You’re already going to watch the racing, so why not nerd out with us?

Sign up and create your profile, choose a team name, a slogan, and even upload your own avatar to easily distinguish your team within the site. Pay to play in either our Championship League or Single Race weekends to compete for weekly prizes, fight for season points standings to win overall prizes, and create your own Private League to play against your friends for bragging rights.

Compete in both supercross and motocross Championship Leagues to be entered in to a random lottery for our combined season points grand prize, a brand-new 2019 Kawasaki KX450F. Finish in the top 99 overall in combined season points and receive a site-verified avatar along with your earned, two-digit PulpMX Fantasy national number to display next year and intimidate other competitors.

Take advantage of free live scoring, stats, news, player chat and expert advice to ensure season-long engagement while viewing the sport we all love so much. Come join the party at PulpMXFantasy.com.