Pro Circuit Releases Works Mini Bike Stand

CORONA, CA – If you're looking for a durable stand that your son or daughter's 85cc or 100cc mini bike can sit perfectly on, look no further, because Pro Circuit has the stand you need. The Pro Circuit Works Mini Bike Stand still carries the same look and features as our other two bike stands, but with a better fit for 85cc and 100cc models. With a non-slip rubber top and lightweight extruded aluminum construction for durability, it's easy to see why the Pro Circuit Works Bike Stand has been a favorite among professionals and amateurs in the pits for years.

The stand is priced at $109.95. Visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.