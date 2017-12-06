New Four-Man H.E.P. Racing Suzuki Squad for 2018

Several hard-working privateers just got a boost for the 2018 season through the formation of a new team with backing from Suzuki, H.E.P. Motorsports. Kyle Cunningham, Henry Miller, Dustin Pipes, and Tallon Lafountaine will race for the team in Monster Energy Supercross. Cunningham, Pipes, and Miller will race RM-Z450s in the 450SX class; Lafountaine will contest the 250SX Lites West Region aboard a Suzuki RM-Z250.

Pipes is a longtime Suzuki-mounted privateer. He's the co-owner of this team, the team manager, and will also continue racing.

“Although we are a new team, we are in no way new to the sport of supercross.” stated Pipes in a team PR. “Billy Ezernack is our primary team owner, supporter, and successful farmer in the California central valley who partnered with former motocross champion George Holland and myself to form the core of a well-organized team."

Cunningham, a ten-year pro, spent most of 2017 racing for Autotrader.com/JGR Suzuki in the 250 class. He has 450 experience, including a sparkling fourth-place finish in the 2010 Las Vegas Supercross.

Miller was the feel-good privateer story of the summer, battling for top-ten finishes on a 450 in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. He has yet to race a 450 in supercross. His best finish in 250SX was 11th in Indianapolis last year.

The full team press release is below:

