In the Mag, On the Web: 94... 3... 2... 1...

by olivier de vaulx

Pick up your copy now and read about our talk with Ken Roczen and his comeback, why Red Bull Straight Rhythm needs two-strokes, and Forrest Butler's championship contending race team. Also read about Ping's day at Washougal for some 125 Dream Racing, and Jerry Deleo who owns and operates the factory test tracks for each of the Big Six manufacturers.

When I first came to Ken Roczen's new house in late 2016, the young rider had just switched to Honda from Suzuki. Setting up the interview was surprisingly easy. I just had to send an email to Ken, who answered right away. Being successful didn't alter the young man's polite manners. He had a very genuine attitude, offered honest answers, and was a very pleasant host. That afternoon in Florida went too fast, as is always the case when you have good time with nice people.

All the stars were aligned for the young German at that point. He was moving with his wonderful girlfriend into a lovely house near a lake, had just received his new Audi R8, and was ready to kick everyone's ass in 2017 on his new CRF450R. And during the beginning of the 2017 season, Ken was indeed winning, while still keeping his good mood and finding some time to share a joke with the people around, including journalists. He was the perfect incarnation of happiness, until his crash at Anaheim 2 wiped out everything.

Over the next few months, Kenny went through unthinkable pain and shared unbelievable stories about his surgeries. In the meantime, Ryan Dungey won the 450SX Championship before retiring, leaving Eli Tomac, Blake Baggett, and Marvin Musquin to fight alone for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross title. Overall it was a great season, but with some lack of passion, like when one of the main characters on a TV show is suddenly written out of the script. The day Kenny posted pictures of him riding a dirt bike again, hope bounced back as everybody started to dream about the 2018 season. K-Roc was back, and doing an interview with Ken became a mandatory task for every journalist worth his press card.