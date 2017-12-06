Actually Fun Gift Guide: Moto Hyper Nitro Circus Bike

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.

Anyone who has even spoken at length with Travis Pastrana, or read one of his many interviews, knows how passionate he is about the future of action sports. So much so, he even invests his own money into some of his projects.

Travis’ fervor for the future of the sports he loves is well-known, so it’s no surprise that the ringleader of the Nitro Circus has found a way for young fans to get off their phones, get out, and get active. Inspired by Pastrana and BMX riders Ryan “R-Willy” Williams and James Foster, Nitro Circus teamed with Hyper Bicycles to release the signature Nitro Circus bike.