Redux: Cheap Weege Q&A

We spent the last few weeks letting you ask our so-called experts Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas questions about supercross. In the case of Matthes especially, the expertise is quite dubious and highly questionable. As for JT, he crows about predicting the last four 450SX Championships accurately, so that’s something, we suppose. Dungey in 2015 was not a slam dunk choice.

We do have a staff member who claims to be a walking and talking encyclopedia on a topic, but that topic is not motocross or supercross. Our Jason Weigandt is extremely frugal cheap. And while cheapskates are not known as givers, Weigandt knows advice is free.

So, you asked, and he delivered.

Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.

The few times you ride your bike a year, do you buy gas or do you go to JGR and drain some of Filthy Phil’s gas from his tank?

Willy Mansilla

You’re onto something, as you can never waste gas. The real key is to find a good funnel that allows your various gas tanks (I have a big one for the dirt bike and a small one for the lawn mower) to fill your car. Old gas sitting in the garage? Burn that during your commute! I did this over the weekend—lawn mowing season is over and I had at least a half-gallon sitting in the jug. That’s about $1.50 in gas.

Note: You must be careful with this process. Scientists claim females can smell .000001 kgs of gasoline fumes from the next-closest town, even if it’s contained within garage walls. Also, man has yet to discover a woman who “likes” the smell of gas. If you even spill a drop of the fuel in your garage, your wife is going to burn you in a totally different way.

After you take a crap, do you limit yourself to 1 or 2 TP squares per wipe?

Callan Wilkins

Thanks, Callan. Hate to waffle on the answer, but I’d say the average is 1.5 squares. Experience will tell you if you need to prep one-square or a two-square wipe. One thing is for certain, no wipe should ever require more than two.

And is it one ply or two?

Rob Fig Naughton

Fig: I would prefer one, but house rules dictate two, unfortunately.

Or do you go Gladiator and bypass the paper and go straight into the shower once the business is done?

BigUglyManiac

I have not heard of this process, but I am very interested! Always thought of myself as the Russell Crowe type.

Do you ever go to buffets, and if so, do you pocket food for later?

YZChris76

Hey, YZ. Buffets have a long and storied history within the Weigandt family tree. Unfortunately, it’s quite tragic. My dad, proudly, will NEVER go to a restaurant that requires tipping. He’s the Most Interesting Man in the World when it comes to this topic, as in, “I don’t always go to restaurants, but when I do, I prefer no tipping.”

One would think this would restrict us to fast food establishments, but when dad wanted to splurge, he would take us to a buffet. Unlimited food and no tipping! (Some say you should tip that poor soul who clears dirty plates. Anyone who says that should be jailed.) Weigandt family trips always included trips to the salad bar. We also had a few rules: no soda, no bread. These are cheap products designed to fill your stomach before you get to the meat.

Since I was groomed at a young age, I developed a special set of skills, to the point where my food was stacked so high on the buffet plate that it resembled a work of art. One day, much later in life, I was introduced to a new concept: the “regular restaurant.” They feature a wait staff, and, yes, you must tip them; however, like a good stock broker, they pay for themselves. One time, one of these “waiters” suggested a box for my leftover food. You cannot bring leftovers home from a buffet (perhaps you could sneak a roll, but remember the “no bread” rule). I realized if you can find a restaurant serving senseless proportions, you can eat a small bit and feed yourself leftover lunches for days. I had spent years trying to eat three days’ worth of food in one sitting at the buffet, but alas, within 48 hours or so, I would grow hungry again. The buffet might be all-you-can-eat, but the restaurant doggie bag offers all-you-can-eat now and later!

The ultimate: Ruby Tuesday’s send coupons for half off an entree. They also have a salad bar. I go nuts on that thing and just have the entree put in a box before it even comes to the table.

I once tried introducing this concept to my dad. We have not spoken since.

What is your views on filling up the gas tank on the Jeep? Do you fill it up every time? Or do a quick splash of $20 and call it good?

Ben Trujillo

Some say time is money. This is untrue, because only money is money. However, if you can’t save money, you might as well save time. I only fill when I get to E. Deeeep into the E. I put that soot and sludge on the bottom of the tank and I’m going to use it. You’re going to ultimately buy the same amount of gas over the course of time, but if you can do it with fewer gas station stops, it does save time. Also, there’s a chance you can stretch to the next billing cycle of your credit card.

When you stay at hotels, do you take home the unused shampoo/conditioner and rolls of toilet paper? I personally do =)

shiftmx731

WHAT THE HELL DO YOU THINK!?!?!?!

Obviously, if it's brown, you flush it down, but if it's yellow, do you let it mellow?

shiftmx731

WHAT THE HELL DO YOU THINK!?!?!?!

Jason, what are your feelings on re-gifting? Second, do you wrap up coupons and give them as gifts or stocking stuffers?

On The Box

Re-gifting absolutely works. It’s a simple concept with kids, because they outgrow toys and it seems perfectly fine—even charitable—to “share” their old stuff with someone younger. As for adults, I don’t recommend it for most. However, if you’re raised with Italians in the Northeast, as I was, it’s fine. In New Jersey, no one has ever given an adult a Christmas gift without then following with the line, “Oh, you should have seen the deal I got on that!”

Do you reuse sandwich bags?

Roswell Feder

Sensitive topic, Feder. I make my daughter’s PBJ every morning (hell no, we won’t go… to the line where you buy lunch) and she freaking wastes the bag every day. It never comes home! People talk of Millennials being spoiled and entitled; well, if this is any indication, we ain’t seen nothing yet.

I do what I can. The FAA requires one-quart zip lock bags to carry toiletries on a plane. I reuse the same bag all year.

Should I leave a tip when picking up take out, even during the holidays?

Tom Townsend

Don’t be stupid, Townsend.

Do you "recycle" the same drink cup every time you eat at McDonald’s, which is every night?

Todd Udall

Todd, even the McDonald’s Dollar Menu costs at least a dollar, so no way I’m going there every night. However, you’re on the right path with the cup. I often find I’m more productive working at a Starbucks, but that place is crazy expensive. As long as you have a Starbucks cup near you, though, no one will bother you while you soak up the Wi-Fi. One $2.23 small regular coffee can get me through the week at that place.

How many times do you wear a pair of jeans before you wash them?

Dave Bauer

Wasn’t aware they can be washed.