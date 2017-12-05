OTOR Issue 169

Issue 169 of this redesigned biweekly motorcycle sport magazine, tackling the latest races and issues in MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and World Superbike as well as general motorcycling and accessories with the best blogs and photographs.

IN OTOR 169:

The patient Man: Zach Osborne talks about hitting his stride in the world of racing, including winning both AMA 250SX East and 250MX titles in the span of eight months.

2017 MX2: OTOR picks its top five MX2 riders, from world champions to rookies.

At the helm?: A review of Scott Sports' 550 helmet and how it could change a saturated market.

Tearing up the script: Johann Zarco turned heads when he took an early lead at MotoGP 2017, and the rider became the year's top rookie after earning three podiums, two pole positions and a points haul of 174. OTOR looks into his 2017 story.