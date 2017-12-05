AMA Amateur National Arenacross Championship Schedule Announced for 2018

PICKERINGTON, Ohio – Amateur racers have their chance to qualify to compete in the 2018 AMA Amateur National Arenacross Championship in Las Vegas on May 4-6, 2018, by competing in any of the 11 AMA amateur Arenacross racing events early in 2018.

The qualifying events will take place across 11 states, where the top finishers at each event earn points toward their chance to compete in the AMA Amateur National Arenacross Championship in Las Vegas. The winner of each class at the final round in Las Vegas is awarded an AMA National No. 1 plate.

"Twenty-nine AMA National Championships will be up for grabs in Las Vegas," AMA motocross manager Ricky Rickords said. "The riders who qualify for the event can consider themselves among the greatest amateur racers in the country. Each year, the bar is raised by the ability and talent of these racers and we are excited to see what they bring to the table in 2018."

The first round of the 11 qualifying events is scheduled for January 6, 2018 at the Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio.

Arenacross racing features some of the most skilled amateur racers competing across the country on man-made tracks inside well-known arenas.

To register for AMA Arenacross events, visit www.axregistration.com.

To learn more about AMA Arenacross racing, visit www.arenacross.com.