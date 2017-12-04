Wake-Up Call

December 4, 2017 5:00am

Geneva Supercross

Geneva, Switzerland

Friday

SX1 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Marvin Musquin
2nd Jason Anderson
3rd Justin Brayton
4th Cedric Soubeyras
5th Thomas Ramette
6th Jordi Tixier
7th Xavier Boog
8th Fabien Izoird
9th Cyrille Coulon
10th Adrien Escoffier

SX2 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Nicolas Dercourt
2nd Thomas Do
3rd Killian Auberson
4th Yannis Irsuit
5th Gaetan Le Hir

Saturday

SX1 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Marvin Musquin
2nd Jason Anderson
3rd Justin Brayton
4th Cedric Soubeyras
5th Adrien Escoffier
6th Fabien Izoird
7th Jordi Tixier
8th Thomas Ramette
9th Angelo Pellegrini
10th Nicolas Aubin

SX2 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Thomas Do
2nd Yannis Irsuti
3rd Pierre Lozzi
4th Killian Auberson
5th Julien Roussaly

ADAC Supercross

Chemnitz, Germany

Friday

SX1 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Tyler Bowers
2nd Charles Lefrancois
3rd Sullivan Jaulin
4th Filip Neugebauer
5th Dominique Thury
6th Harris Kullas
7th Steve Mages
8th Fredrik Noren
9th Matt Bisceglia
10th Borris Mallard

SX2 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Iker Larranaga
2nd Adrien Malaval
3rd Julian Lebeau
4th Lucas Impert
5th Nico Koch

Saturday

SX1 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Tyler Bowers
2nd Harris Kullas
3rd Borris Mallard
4th Charles Lefrancois
5th Dominique Thury
6th Sullivan Jaulin
7th Fredrik Noren
8th Steve Mages
9th Matthew Bayliss
10th Ludovic Macler

SX2 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Iker Larranaga
2nd Paul Haberland
3rd Lucas Impert
4th Adrien Malaval
5th Nicolas Barcelo

Future West Moto

Round 5-6 - Chilliawack Arenacross

Friday

Pro Open Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Carson Brown
2nd Jess Pettis
3rd Shawn Maffenbeier
4th Adam Enticknap
5th Ryan Lockhart
6th Davey Fraser
7th Karl Normand
8th Jonah Brittons

Pro Am Lights Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Carson Brown
2nd Jess Pettis
3rd Shawn Maffenbeier
4th Ryan Lockhart
5th Davey Fraser
6th Kyle Springman
7th Jonah Brittons

Saturday

Pro Open Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Carson Brown
2nd Adam Enticknap
3rd Shawn Maffenbeier
4th Collin Jurin
5th Davey Fraser
6th Kyle Springman
7th Jonah Brittons
8th Karl Normand

Pro Am Lights Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Jess Pettis
2nd Carson Brown
3rd Shawn Maffenbeier
4th Collin Jurin
5th Davey Fraser
6th Jonah Brittons

Pro Open Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Carson Brown 129
2nd Shawn Maffenbeier 127
3rd Jess Pettis 114
4th Karl Normand 80
5th Davey Fraser 76
6th Ryan Lockhart 69
7th Kraig Riese 50
8th Kyle Springman 39
9th Jeremy Medaglia 32
10th Wyatt Waddell 22

Pro Am Lights Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Carson Brown 139
2nd Jess Pettis 136
3rd Shawn Maffenbeier 122
4th Davey Fraser 87
5th Ryan Lockhart 82
6th Kraig Riese 57
7th Jeremy Medaglia 38
8th Kyle Springman 29
9th Wyatt Waddell 26

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Eli Tomac Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
Zach Osborne Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
Antonio Cairoli FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
Pauls Jonass FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
France Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
Max Anstie Motocross of Nations MXGP
Hunter Lawrence Motocross of Nations MX2
Jeffrey Herlings Motocross of Nations Open
Marvin Musquin Monster Energy Cup Cup Class
Seth Hammaker Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars
Jett Reynolds Monster Energy Cup Supermini
Marvin Musquin Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class
Shane McElrath Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Class
Gared Steinke Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class
Marvin Musquin Paris Supercross King of Paris
Yannis Irsuti Paris Supercross Prince of Paris
Marvin Musquin Geneva Supercross King of Geneva
Thomas Do Geneva Supercross Prince of Geneva
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Kailub Russell GNCC XC1
Joshua Toth GNCC XC2
Jason Thomas GNCC XC3
Tayla Jones GNCC WXC
Matt Goerke Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
Shawn Maffenbeier Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Dennis Ullrich ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1
Egan Mastin Australian MX Nationals MX2
Justin Brayton Australian Supercross SX1
Jackson Richardson Australian Supercross SX2
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
Marshal Weltin FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
Thomas Ramette​ Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Webb EnduroCross Super EnduroCross
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike