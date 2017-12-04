Wake-Up Call

Geneva Supercross
Geneva, Switzerland
Friday
SX1 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Marvin Musquin
|2nd
|Jason Anderson
|3rd
|Justin Brayton
|4th
|Cedric Soubeyras
|5th
|Thomas Ramette
|6th
|Jordi Tixier
|7th
|Xavier Boog
|8th
|Fabien Izoird
|9th
|Cyrille Coulon
|10th
|Adrien Escoffier
SX2 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Nicolas Dercourt
|2nd
|Thomas Do
|3rd
|Killian Auberson
|4th
|Yannis Irsuit
|5th
|Gaetan Le Hir
Saturday
SX1 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Marvin Musquin
|2nd
|Jason Anderson
|3rd
|Justin Brayton
|4th
|Cedric Soubeyras
|5th
|Adrien Escoffier
|6th
|Fabien Izoird
|7th
|Jordi Tixier
|8th
|Thomas Ramette
|9th
|Angelo Pellegrini
|10th
|Nicolas Aubin
SX2 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Thomas Do
|2nd
|Yannis Irsuti
|3rd
|Pierre Lozzi
|4th
|Killian Auberson
|5th
|Julien Roussaly
ADAC Supercross
Chemnitz, Germany
Friday
SX1 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Tyler Bowers
|2nd
|Charles Lefrancois
|3rd
|Sullivan Jaulin
|4th
|Filip Neugebauer
|5th
|Dominique Thury
|6th
|Harris Kullas
|7th
|Steve Mages
|8th
|Fredrik Noren
|9th
|Matt Bisceglia
|10th
|Borris Mallard
SX2 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Iker Larranaga
|2nd
|Adrien Malaval
|3rd
|Julian Lebeau
|4th
|Lucas Impert
|5th
|Nico Koch
Saturday
SX1 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Tyler Bowers
|2nd
|Harris Kullas
|3rd
|Borris Mallard
|4th
|Charles Lefrancois
|5th
|Dominique Thury
|6th
|Sullivan Jaulin
|7th
|Fredrik Noren
|8th
|Steve Mages
|9th
|Matthew Bayliss
|10th
|Ludovic Macler
SX2 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Iker Larranaga
|2nd
|Paul Haberland
|3rd
|Lucas Impert
|4th
|Adrien Malaval
|5th
|Nicolas Barcelo
Future West Moto
Round 5-6 - Chilliawack Arenacross
Friday
Pro Open Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Carson Brown
|2nd
|Jess Pettis
|3rd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|4th
|Adam Enticknap
|5th
|Ryan Lockhart
|6th
|Davey Fraser
|7th
|Karl Normand
|8th
|Jonah Brittons
Pro Am Lights Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Carson Brown
|2nd
|Jess Pettis
|3rd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|4th
|Ryan Lockhart
|5th
|Davey Fraser
|6th
|Kyle Springman
|7th
|Jonah Brittons
Saturday
Pro Open Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Carson Brown
|2nd
|Adam Enticknap
|3rd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|4th
|Collin Jurin
|5th
|Davey Fraser
|6th
|Kyle Springman
|7th
|Jonah Brittons
|8th
|Karl Normand
Pro Am Lights Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Jess Pettis
|2nd
|Carson Brown
|3rd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|4th
|Collin Jurin
|5th
|Davey Fraser
|6th
|Jonah Brittons
Pro Open Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Carson Brown
|129
|2nd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|127
|3rd
|Jess Pettis
|114
|4th
|Karl Normand
|80
|5th
|Davey Fraser
|76
|6th
|Ryan Lockhart
|69
|7th
|Kraig Riese
|50
|8th
|Kyle Springman
|39
|9th
|Jeremy Medaglia
|32
|10th
|Wyatt Waddell
|22
Pro Am Lights Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Carson Brown
|139
|2nd
|Jess Pettis
|136
|3rd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|122
|4th
|Davey Fraser
|87
|5th
|Ryan Lockhart
|82
|6th
|Kraig Riese
|57
|7th
|Jeremy Medaglia
|38
|8th
|Kyle Springman
|29
|9th
|Wyatt Waddell
|26
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|Zach Osborne
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|Antonio Cairoli
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Pauls Jonass
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|France
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|Max Anstie
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Hunter Lawrence
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|Marvin Musquin
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|Seth Hammaker
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|Jett Reynolds
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|Marvin Musquin
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|Shane McElrath
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|Gared Steinke
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|Marvin Musquin
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|Yannis Irsuti
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|Marvin Musquin
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|Thomas Do
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Kailub Russell
|GNCC
|XC1
|Joshua Toth
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jason Thomas
|GNCC
|XC3
|Tayla Jones
|GNCC
|WXC
|Matt Goerke
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Dean Ferris
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Egan Mastin
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Justin Brayton
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|Jackson Richardson
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graeme Irwin
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Ben Watson
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|Marshal Weltin
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|Thomas Ramette
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Webb
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike