Ultimate Supercross Experience Contest Returns for 2018

PAYSON, UT – The Ultimate Supercross Experience contest is back for the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season. This contest has become an annual tradition and provides an incredible experience for hundreds of participants who don’t just receive supercross tickets, but also VIP treatment courtesy of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC.

For each Monster Energy Supercross round, a total of 20 tickets are awarded to multiple winners (who may bring up to four guests each). All attendees will receive a prize package as part of the experience:

Supercross ticket

Pit pass

Hospitality at the race rig with food and drinks

Opportunity to meet the new Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS race team, featuring supercross stars Blake Baggett and Benny Bloss

$20 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC gift card

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC swag package

Commemorative photo and race button

“There’s nothing quite like attending a Monster Energy Supercross event, and this contest makes the entire experience even better,” said Dan Thomas, CEO and Founder of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC. “It’s important to us to support the sport, but we also want to support its fans, and that’s why we’re excited to bring the Ultimate Supercross Experience back again.”

The contest entry form is currently open. Please visit https://www.rockymountainatvmc.com/l/usxe18 to enter, as well as to view full contest details and rules.