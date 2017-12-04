Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM Adds Alix, Rodriguez

As part of the launch of the 2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition in California today, KTM also announced its official team rosters for the 2018 season.

No surprises with Red Bull Factory KTM—Broc Tickle joins Marvin Musquin—and Troy Lee Designs Red Bull KTM—Alex Martin, Shane McElrath, Jordon Smith, and Sean Cantrell all return. The only new announcement was for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM team.

In addition to Blake Baggett and Benny Bloss in the 450 Class, the team will also feature a two-rider 250 team in Monster Energy Supercross. Dakota Alix, who filled-in for the team near the end of supercross and all of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2017, returns. He will race the 250SX West Region and the 250 Class in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. The team has also signed Anthony Rodriguez to a supercross-only deal. A-Rod will contest the 250SX East Region.

Alix turned pro in 2014 and spent his first year with the now-defunct KTM Orange Brigade team. The Vermont native spent much of the next three years as a privateer before picking up a fill-in ride for the team last year when Bloss went down with injury. He moved up to the 450 outdoors and finished 14th overall in the class.

Rodriguez also turned pro in 2014 and spent two years with Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha before signing with Traders Racing in 2016. He spent last year as a privateer in Monster Energy Supercross, finishing ninth in the 250SX East Region. He also raced a few rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship with Honda.