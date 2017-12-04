Kyle Peters, FXR Racing Agree to Deal
Canadian gear company FXR Racing has signed a second member of the AutoTrader/Yoshimura Suzuki (JGR) team. After having previously agreed to terms with Jimmy Decotis, the company announced a deal with Kyle Peters today.
Below is the announcement from FXR Racing.
Winnipeg, MB - FXR Racing is pleased to announce the addition of Kyle Peters to our race program. Kyle has shown great results the past couple of years in the AMA Monster Energy Supercross series and now with the recent signing to the Autotrader/Yoshimura JGR Suzuki team, things are only going to get better from here. Peters will partner with teammate Jimmy Decotis to take on the Eastern leg of the 2018 supercross series in the 250 class. We look forward to the continued success for Kyle and his team. Welcome to the crew Kyle!