Craig, Nicoletti, Hansen on Pulpmx Show

The Pulpmx Show, presented by BTOSports.com and FLY Racing, comes in with Steve Matthes and former co-host Kenny Watson in-studio to talk about things that have happened, things that are going to happen, and more from 2018 SX.

GEICO Honda’s Christian Craig is looking forward to getting back to his 2016 form on the 250 machine. We’ll have him on tonight to talk about how pre-season prep is going, what coast he’s going to ride, and more.

JGR Suzuki’s Phil Nicoletti is set with JGR once again on the 250 machine, and we always love to talk to Filthy. We’ll find out what coast he’s riding, what gear he’s wearing, and his positive outlook on life tonight on the show.

Josh Hansen is teaming up with Watson to head out racing in 2017 in the 450SX class. We’ll have the new #72 on to talk about this program, his thoughts on racing full-time again, and more.

We’ll also have Jason Thomas from FLY Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow

We'll also answer the N-Fab Question of the Day, as well as read off some Race Tech emails.

What you'll want to do is log on to Pulpmxshow.com at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST.

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In app by searching Pulpmx Show. You can also listen live on the Pulpmx app as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com, as well as the Pulpmx app on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

