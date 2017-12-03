Actually Fun Gift Guide: Renthal

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.

Look, there’s nothing I could possibly write about any product that sums up a greater benefit than what Renthal has to say about these UltraTacky™ Tapered Series Grips.

“Suitable for use in all conditions, the grip is particularly applicable where riders are looking for increased control of the handlebars.”

Hmm… when would you be looking for increased control of the handlebars? Perhaps every time you ride, ever?

So, in that case, you might want to look into these grips. The super-sticky rubber compound is combined with Renthal’s soft grips to produce a comfortable and grippy surface. The special sticky compound is said to last the life of the grip, and if it doesn’t, you can renew it by simply washing the grips with clean water and letting them air dry. The rubber pattern features a half waffle over tapered diamond. Even without the super-tacky compound, you’d have a good grip on these grips. Now they’re even grippier!