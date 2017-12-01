Yoshimura Releases 2018 KLX250 RS-2 Slip-On

Kawasaki has brought back the popular dual sport KLX250, now with updated fuel injection. The Yoshimura RS-2 slip-on has been updated too, and now incorporates an O2 sensor that accommodates the new fuel technology on the KLX. The RS-2 has weight savings of almost three pounds over the stock unit. With added power, torque, and that distinct Yoshimura exhaust note, now we're talkin'.

Also confirmed is our Fender Eliminator Kit fitment. The current part number fits 2008-2018 model KLX250.

Both proudly made in the USA.

2009-2018 Kawasaki KLX250 Race RS-2 SS/AL

Part # 14301BC350

MSRP: $519.00

QUALIFIED MANUFACTURER DECLARED "MODIFIED PART"

2008-2018 Kawasaki KLX250 Fender Eliminator kit

Part # 070BG143000

MSRP: $139.95

Stock system weight: 8.1 lbs

RS-2 Slip-on weight : 5.3 lbs