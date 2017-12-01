The List: Watch the 2017 Racer X Amateur Film Festival

Over the last eight years, we’ve presented a chance for young, up-and-coming amateur videographers to showcase their skills in our Racer X Amateur Film Festival. Many winners have gone on to have successful careers in the industry, and a few still do freelance work for us to this day.

This year, we received more than 70 entries from around the world that a panel of judges narrowed down to eight semifinalists. The semifinals pitted two videos against other each week, with fans determining the four finalists. This week, fans voted to determine the winner, with Katie Homewood of Australia beating out Damon Smith, Bryan Allie, and Griffin Denbesten to win the fan vote.

So what are some of the best aspiring moto videographers capable of doing? Below are the entries of all eight semifinalists. Put this List into your queue for weekend watching.

Katie Homewood – Fan Vote Winner

Australia's Katie Homewood showed the fun side of riding with some good friends Down Under.