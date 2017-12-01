Racer X Amateur Film Festival Fan Voting and Panel Judged Winners Announced

After months of filming, editing, judging and voting, the 2017 Racer X Amateur Film Festival presented by MotoSport, WASPcam, and Yamalube, champion has finally been decided. Congratulations to Katie Homewood of Australia for taking the top spot on the podium of the fan vote. Her winning entry secured enough votes in the finals to get the grand prize:

A $500 Shopyamaha.com shopping spree A $400 MotoSport.com shopping spree WASPcam 9905 Wi-Fi Camera Two Racer X Brand T-shirts A Racer X Brand hat A one-year digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated

Final Fan Voting Results

Katie Homewood - 37.6%

Damon Smith - 23.6%

Bryan Allie - 21%

Griffin Destenben - 17.7%

The runners-up finished in the following order, and will also receive prize packs from MotoSport, WASPcam, Yamalube, and Racer X.

Damon Smith

A $500 Shopyamaha.com shopping spree A $300 MotoSport.com shopping spree WASPcam 9905 Wi-Fi Camera Two Racer X Brand T-shirts A Racer X Brand hat A one-year digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated

Bryan Allie

A $500 Shopyamaha.com shopping spree A $200 MotoSport.com shopping spree WASPcam 9905 Wi-Fi Camera Two Racer X Brand T-shirts A Racer X Brand hat A one-year digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated

Griffin Denbesten

Two Racer X Brand T-shirts A Racer X Brand hat A one-year digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated

Panel Judging

New to the Racer X Amateur Film Festival this year was panel judging. The panel featured well-known producers of high-quality motocross videos, and they judged each of the eight semifinalists entries on originality/uniqueness, pacing of edit, quality of shots, color grading, sound effect/audio mix, creative concept/storytelling. The winner was Adam Vidovics of Hungary. He won the following prizes from MotoSport, WASPCam, Yamalube, and Racer X:

A $500 Shopyamaha.com shopping spree A $400 MotoSport.com shopping spree WASPcam 9905 Wi-Fi Camera Two Racer X Brand T-shirts A Racer X Brand hat A one-year digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated An opportunity to shoot a Racer X Films Remastered at any round of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Note: We will not pay for travel or accommodations, so please choose a round that is near you.

Congratulations to all finalists!