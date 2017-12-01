Kyle Chisholm Agrees to Deal with 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha

With the opening round of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season just over a month away, Silly Season is beginning to wind down, with a few last-minute deals being announced. Yesterday, California-based 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha announced it has agreed to terms with veteran Kyle Chisholm for the 2018 season.

Chisholm, who moved back to the 250 Class in 2017 with MotoConcepts Racing (his eligibility was reinstated after a written appeal was approved by the AMA), will contest the 250SX West Region with the team, in addition to “select” East Coast rounds in the 450 Class.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity with 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha Team," said Chisholm in a team statement. "I've spent a bulk of my career on Yamahas; I've worked with many of the current team staff and the crew at factory Yamaha in the past and I felt comfortable with YZ250F from the first test. I've seen 51FIFTY grow over the past few seasons and this year the goal, for the team and myself, is to be inside the top five. While the focus is on the 250 West, I'll have the support of the team when the series hits the East and I'll race the YZ450F at selected rounds. I'm excited to be back on blue and ready to go racing with a team who supports me."

In his return to the 250 Class last year, Chisholm finished eighth in the 250SX West Region, with a season-high seventh coming at Oakland.

"Kyle's a class act and definitely brings a wealth of experience to our team," remarked team manager Craig Monty. "Our paths have crossed before and he's always been knowledgeable with respect to bike testing/setup and just a fun guy to be around. His hard work and consistency have shown as Kyle has been a name in our sport over the past decade."

The deal with Chisholm comes a week after the team announced it had re-signed Australia Hayden Mellross.