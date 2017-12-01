FMF KTM's 2018 Factory Team: GNCC XC2 Champ Joins the Squad

FMF KTM is easily the dominant team in off-road racing, with another strong season in 2017 that saw the squad grab titles in the AMA Grand National Cross Country Series, the AMA EnduroCross Series, and the woman's class in AMA National Hare and Hound.

For 2018, the team welcomes returning members Kailub Russell (five-time and defending GNCC Champion), Taylor Robert (E3 Class winner at the ISDE), Cody Webb (EnduroCross Champion), and Kacy Martinez (AMA National Hare & Hound Women's Champion). In addition, GNCC XC2 (250 class) Champion Josh Toth has been signed to the team, following a dominant 2017 campaign while riding for N-Fab/Am-Pro Yamaha. Toth's breakout year, which saw him win eight races in 13 rounds, made him a hot prospect in the off-road market. He'll return to defend his XC2 title in '18, while presumably being groomed as Kailub Russell's heir apparent in the woods.

“The 2017 season was very successful as the team captured four major off-road championships and several other big moments throughout the season," team manager Antti Kallonen said in a statement. "For 2018, we are focusing on giving our riders the opportunity to diversify and contest different championships that they may not be as familiar with. We’re very happy to have four returning riders from last season and excited to work with Josh Toth on the KTM 250 XC-F. We believe that we have a strong roster and we’re looking forward to capturing even more success this upcoming season.”

Indeed, the riders will be trying some new things this year, including Russell, who will add the AMA Big 6 Grand Prix Series to his schedule. It will be Kailub's first attempt at a West Coast off-road championship. Toth will race the full AMA Enduro Series. Last year, the FMF KTM team employed multi-time Enduro Champion Russell Bobbitt, so it's on Toth to fill some big shoes in that series.

Robert will continue to compete in the AMA National Hare & Hound Series and also the World Off-Road Championship (WORCS). Martinez will switch to the EnduroCross series, riding on a KTM 150 XC-W two-stoke, and she'll also compete in the Big 6 Series.

In addition to his EnduroCross racing here in the U.S., Webb will also compete in the full FIM Super Enduro Championship in Europe. As a multi-time extreme enduro top finisher, Webb will also compete in select National Extreme Enduros aboard the KTM 250 XC-W TPI and select International Extreme Enduros on the KTM 300 EXC TPI (EU model).