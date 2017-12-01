Actually Fun Gift Guide: Gaerne

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products. Cool-Max Moto Sock–$16.99

Pick yours up at gaerneusa.com.

These days it seems everyone is digging their heels in over something, and as moto enthusiasts, we shouldn’t be any different (at least when it comes to foot comfort, anyway). That’s why you should literally be digging your heels into a pair of Gaerne’s Cool-Max Moto Socks. After all, it’s hard to have fun riding when it feels like you’ve been slogging through a steamy marsh all day, and who’s got time for pruned toes? Thankfully, these breathable Cool-Max socks virtually eliminate that undesirable aspect of riding, no matter what pair of boots you’re wearing. At just $16.99, they cost a mere fraction of just about any other piece of gear. Jump into a set today and say goodbye to fire-feet. Renowned Trucker Hat­–$24.95

Pick yours up at gaerneusa.com.

As long as you’re staying cool on the track with the Cool-Max Moto Sock, you might as well pick up Gaerne’s Renowned Trucker Hat–one of the boot company’s eye-catching casual offerings–and keep cool between the motos. And when we say cool, we’re not just talking about the fresh, cooling air flowing through the mesh on the back half of this lightweight lid. We’re also talking about the way you’ll look when you’re sporting it. Form and function—what more could you want? Genuine Snapback Hat–$24.95

Pick yours up at gaerneusa.com.

Too chilly in your neck of the dirt for a ventilated hat? Don’t worry, Gaerne has you–and your entire head–covered with their Genuine Snapback Hat. Like the Renowned Trucker, the Genuine Snapback Hat’s looks are as solid as its dome-covering function. Thanks to the snapback fit, you’re sure to be comfortable whenever you don this slick piece of casual motowear. For even more Italian, two-wheeled style, head on over to gaerneusa.com. MORE FROM THE "ACTUALLY FUN GIFT GUIDE."

Recommended Reading