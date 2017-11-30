Actually Fun Gift Guide: Scosche

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products. BoomBuoy Waterproof Wireless Speaker - Rockstar Edition MSRP: $39.99

The Rockstar Edition BoomBuoy Waterproof Wireless Speaker will keep your tunes on even if you’re a bit out of tune. It’s designed to fit an outdoor lifestyle— you can clip it to your backpack or slip it into your pocket—and its high capacity battery packs seven hours of fun. Keep your playlist going even while you wash your bike. Not only is it waterproof, but it floats! Take it with you to the pool or into the bathtub, whatever you’re into. Visit www.scosche.com/rockstar/products. BoomBottle Rugged Waterproof Wireless Speaker - Rockstar Edition MSRP: $179.99

Not only will this speaker keep running for hours and hours, but it will keep your phone running for hours and hours too! The Rockstar Edition BoomBottle Rugged Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker supports 15 hour of playtime and comes with a port to juice up your phone. Your car stereo on the fritz? No problem, this cylinder-shaped speaker fits nicely in the cup holder. It’s 50mm speakers and Rockstar Edition etching will have you sound, look, and feel like a Rockstar (cue Post Malone and 21 Savage song). Visit www.scosche.com/rockstar/products. GoBat 10K Heavy-Duty Portable 2-Port Backup battery MSRP: $79.99

The GoBat 10K Heavy-Duty Portable 2-Port Backup battery comes with not one, but two charging ports. You can be a hero amongst friends or keep your smartphone, you tablet, your action camera, and your vape, bro, all juiced up. You don’t have to stop with the stories, the tweets, the posts, the scrolling, or the trolling. Its military grade drop construction screams durability and its waterproof/dustproof feature will keep you from screaming if it gets splashed. The recharges will help keep you out late and the LED battery life indicator will let you know when the parties over. As the saying goes, you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here. Visit www.scosche.com/rockstar/products. RH1060RS Reference Grade Bluetooth Stereo Headphones - Rockstar Edition (in black or white) MSRP: $149.99

Now you can look as good as cool as Jason Anderson, Dean Wilson, and the rest of the Rockstar Husqvarna team with these Rockstar Edition Reference Grade Bluetooth Stereo Headphones. You can find the Husky riders wearing these over the ear headphones before the races to help get them into the zone. Their superior sound with 40mm drivers help you block out the outside world and focus on your motos or un-focus on the obnoxious guy on the airplane next to you. You can stop tucking the cable under your shirt to prevent hang ups because thanks to Bluetooth—there is no cable. Whether you rock out to Rob Zombie or Shania Twain these Scosche headphones have earned a place in your gear bag, pick black, white or both. Visit www.scosche.com/rockstar/products.

