Reed, Osborne, Plessinger on DMXS Radio

Chad Reed has made a career of betting on himself and is going all-in again next year with his solo effort on a Husqvarna. Would you expect anything less from this maverick? Simply put, Reed is a hunter, and the new hunting season opens at Angel Stadium on January 6.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne had one helluva 2017 after winning both the 250MX and 250SX East titles in dominant fashion. Unfortunately, that celebration is long over, as his focus turns to defending his supercross title before making the jump to a 450 outdoors. We have a lot to cover tonight with our southern neighbor.

Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger is back on the bike after a recent surgery during the off-season for a foot problem. AP looks to build on a solid 2017 and eliminate those unforced errors that cost him a shot a championship. We love having this dude on, with his awesome personality and smile so big you can see it, even on the radio.

DMXS Radio thanks Coach Robb Beams, MyLucasOil.com, Moto Dynasty, SCOTT, Shades of Gray, Racer X, MX Sports, DUBYA Wheels, GoPro, OGIO, Concept2 Rowers for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

Tonight at 8-10pm EST