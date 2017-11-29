In the Mag, On the Web: Promised Land?

You can read Jason Weigandt’s look into JGR’s new factory deal, “Promised Land?” in the January 2018 issue of Racer X Illustrated. Subscribe now to read it, as well as stories on Zach Osborne's long-overdue breakout season and DC’s look into Team USA struggles at the Motocross of Nations. Also read about Justin Barcia facing an uncertain future on his privateer Honda, and our Holiday Gift Guide with the best moto gifts from across the industry.

At the AIMExpo back in late September, we ran into Suzuki motocross boss Chris Wheeler and started pressing him for info. We wanted to know what riders the Autotrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki team, run by Joe Gibbs Racing, would sign for its expanded 250 effort. Wheeler explained that those decisions would have to wait, because there was still so much to do in order to integrate factory Suzuki’s race effort—based in California since day one—into JGR’s North Carolina operations base. Wheeler had worked through nearly two weeks of round-the-clock meetings at the JGR shop and long days at the test track, alongside JGR staff and Suzuki employees from California and Japan. The day before he came to the tradeshow, Wheeler was in a meeting that started at 8:30 a.m. and didn’t end until 1 a.m.

Wow. What the hell where they talking about? How hard could this process possibly be?