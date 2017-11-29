Between the Motos: Rick Johnson at Day in the Dirt

We had a great time at Day in the Dirt, and the weekend was made even better since we had a chance to catch up with seven-time AMA National Champion Rick Johnson. RJ was there for the inaugural Day in the Dirt 20 years ago, and Dano Legere got to ask him about the evolution of the event from then until now.

Further, Dano pressed Johnson on the subject of wrist injuries, since RJ's career was cut short at the very highest of heights, and there's much buzz over Ken Roczen's attempt to get back to the top after his wrist/arm/elbow injury from January.

RJ knows what it's like to have it all taken away, and he speaks to that subject—as well his attempts to reach out to Kenny and offer advice—in this video.