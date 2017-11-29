Actually Fun Gift Guide: Factory Effex

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.

When you hear the name Factory Effex, you immediately fixate on graphics. Understandable. The company has some of the best graphics in the business, they've been making them forever, and you can even build your own kit. What’s not to like?

The company is much more than graphics, though. They also sell officially licensed apparel for Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki. So, if you want to look factory this winter, the place to shop is Factory Effex.

With winter already effexting (get it?) much of the country, the time to upgrade your jacket is now. Made from poly-fleece material, the Yamaha Tracker Jacket is the perfect fit. Featuring thumb loops, a detachable hood, and media pocket, the Tracker retails for just $89.95 on factoryeffex.com.