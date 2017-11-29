Actually Fun Gift Guide: Factory Effex

Actually Fun
Gift Guide Factory Effex

November 29, 2017 4:30pm
by:

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.

When you hear the name Factory Effex, you immediately fixate on graphics. Understandable. The company has some of the best graphics in the business, they've been making them forever, and you can even build your own kit. What’s not to like?

The company is much more than graphics, though. They also sell officially licensed apparel for Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki. So, if you want to look factory this winter, the place to shop is Factory Effex. 

With winter already effexting (get it?) much of the country, the time to upgrade your jacket is now. Made from poly-fleece material, the Yamaha Tracker Jacket is the perfect fit. Featuring thumb loops, a detachable hood, and media pocket, the Tracker retails for just $89.95 on factoryeffex.com.

Buy yours at factoryeffex.com.
Buy yours at factoryeffex.com.

If you’re in the market for something a little warmer, the Honda Puffer Jacket is the way to go. Featuring a water-resistant nylon outershell, nylon liner, and ultra-light heat insulated poly fill, the jacket is light but warm. Pick yours up today for just $120.00 at factoryeffex.com.

Buy yours at factoryeffex.com.
Buy yours at factoryeffex.com.

Factory Effex also has their own apparel line, and this year’s hot seller is the FX Rasta t-shirt. You can get yours today for just $24.95.

Buy yours at factoryeffex.com.
Buy yours at factoryeffex.com.

MORE FROM THE "ACTUALLY FUN GIFT GUIDE."

Recommended Reading