Actually Fun Gift Guide: Moose Racing

Middle child syndrome. Shrinks can tell you all about it. For far less money, we can offer a solution for your boots, which are often subjected to similar treatment. See, boots are considered part of your riding gear, but while your jersey and pants head to the laundry room to get shined up nicely inside–complete with special soap and hand-picked wash cycles and temperatures–the boots stay outside. They get a blast from the pressure washer, just like your bike. The pressure washer is great for the bike, but it’s tough on boots, with water usually getting inside. And how do you dry those things?

Moose has you covered with the Boot Wash/Dry Stand. For just $29.95, your boots can finally feel like there’s a product designed for them. This stand makes it easier to wash the entire boot, it keeps water from entering through the top, and it helps them dry. The carrying handle makes it easy to pull in and out of your garage. Buy one and cut down on the billable hours from the shrink later.