2nd Annual Jessy Nelson MX School Announced; RV Added to Roster of Coaches

With an already stacked pro coaching roster, R2R is thrilled to have just received confirmation that Ryan Villopoto will be the newest pro coach addition. His ability on the track precedes him with his 9 collective championship wins in supercross and motocross under his belt. Having the opportunity to learn form Ryan is defiantly a once in a lifetime opportunity. Ryan’s legacy on the track is undeniably legendary; however, his skill often overshadows his drive to give back. This is just one way that Ryan continues to help and support others.

Encinitas, Calif. – Road 2 Recovery (R2R) is excited to announce the second annual Jessy Nelson MX School on Saturday, December 16, at Pala MX Raceway in San Diego County. R2R has teamed with some of the top motocross/supercross pro riders to help raise additional support for Jessy Nelson’s R2R Fund. David Bailey, Jeff Ward, Destry Abbott, Kris Keefer, and Grant Langston are just some of the confirmed renowned pro coaches. New this year, Nelson will be lending his expertise to the coaching staff as well.

With a minimum donation of $100 per ride, you’ll have a full day packed with years of knowledge and experience. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Participants can expect small class groups, with a cap of only 100 entries total. Coaches will be split in groups of two with a focus on specific parts of the tracks: starts, turns, big jumps, and “S-turns”. With your donation, you will receive a complimentary breakfast, delicious lunch provided by Wienerschnitzel, access to the Red Bull Recharge Zone, a swag bag, and raffles. There will also be industry partners setting up to help with small mechanical needs should they arise. More industry and pro coaches are to be announced soon.

To register and for more details, go to https://r2r.regfox.com/jessy-mx-2017.

Details

Date: December 16, 2017

Time: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. PDT

Location: Pala MX Raceway

12799 California Highway 76,

Pala, CA 92059

Preliminary Schedule

8-8:45 a.m.: Check-in

8:45-9 a.m.: Rider meeting

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Classes

12-1 p.m.: Lunch provided by Wienerschnitzel

1-3 p.m.: Classes

3 p.m.: All classes end

3-3:30 p.m.: Q&A

R2R would like to give a huge thank-you to the pro coaches for donating their time and energy: Jessy Nelson, Ryan Villopoto, David Bailey, Jeff Ward, Destry Abbott, Kris Keefer, and Grant Langston. Thank you to the entire TLD team for your continuous support and to all participating partners like Wienerschnitzel, Red Bull, and all the others who donated time and items. This event is possible because of their generosity.