Short, Cody Webb, Langston on Pulpmx Show

After a couple of weeks off, the Pulpmx Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, comes back at you with Kris Keefer and former 250SX, 450MX and 125 World Champion Grant Langston in-studio to talk about what’s gone on recently and to look ahead at what’s going to happen.

The Endurocross series is over and Cody Webb is your 2017 champion. We’ve been talking about EX and all the drama that has been going on with that series, so it’ll be good to have Webb on to talk about defending his title, thoughts on how his year went, and more.

Remember Andrew Short? Well, the #29 has moved onto a new racing career with the Rockstar Husqvarna Rally team and has the famed Dakar rally coming up. We’ll have Shorty on to talk about this new ride for him, thoughts on the Dakar, and much more.

We’ll also have Jason Thomas from Fly Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

