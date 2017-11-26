Actually Fun Gift Guide: Bell Apparel

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products. You know Bell Powersports as the helmet manufacturer of choice for plenty of top-shelf athletes in just about any sport you can think of requiring dome protection. From the ruts and jumps of motocross to browbeating BMX vert ramps and slick and snowy slopes, you’ll find Bell’s lids everywhere and on everyone, from 450 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Champion Eli Tomac to BMX legend Ryan Nyquist. But lately it’s not just the company’s headwear that’s been catching our eye— they’ve also got an impressive lineup of cool and classy couture. Classic Puffy Jacket - $100.00

Everything about this Classic Puffy Jacket, from the snap button pockets and closure to the stripes racing down the arms, is a tasteful nod to everything cool about retro design—though in Bell’s case, you could more accurately replace the word “retro” with “original.” Then there’s the puff factor. Usually a derogatory term, it’s 100 percent the opposite in this case—wearing this thing would be like wrapping your body in a pillow! (If a pillow could keep you cozy warm and cool as a cucumber at the same time, that is.) And you know those cuffs aren’t letting any cold air into the sleeves. There aren’t many guarantees in life, but staying warm while looking cool is one of them if you’re sporting this sweet red wrapper. Tech Hoodie - $70.00

Love the Classic Puffy Jacket but are leaning toward something slightly lower-profile? Your search ends with the tasteful stylings of the Tech Hoodie. The vertical red stripes in front offer just enough sophisticated pizazz while the pockets add function. It’s also got a zipper, allowing one to adjust for changes in temperature. And best of all? The Bell logo lets everyone know just how you roll. Dixxon X-Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt - $60.00

Need more proof that Bell totally gets it and is committed to providing badass casual wear for everyone from all walks of life? Look no further than this Dixxon X-Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt. Who else is going to make a shirt for lumberjacks who like to ride motorcycles to work? Seriously, the functionality of this product is pretty sweet. If you ever commute on a motorcycle, you’ve no doubt found yourself wondering how to keep that little space between your glove and sleeve warm. The riding position tends to shorten sleeves, creating a bare spot just above your wrist. Well, no more! Throw on this Dixxon flannel and stay comfy while looking like a badass, whether you’re chopping logs or ripping wheelies. Moto-3 Tee - $28.00

You've got to wear something under your Puffy Jacket, Tech Hoodie, or Dixxon Flannel—well, technically you don't have to, but it'd get weird when you took off your outerwear after saddling up to the bar at Paddy's Pub if you didn't. Maybe that's the way you like it, but for everyone else, there's the Moto-3 Tee. What better way to advertise your motocross passion to the world than with a shirt paying homage to one of the most iconic helmets in motorcycling's history? Take a word from the wise: click your way over to bellhelmets.com and add the Moto-3 Tee to your cart.

