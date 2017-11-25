Actually Fun Gift Guide: EVS TP199 Knee/Shin Pad

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.

Look, no one takes more risks that Travis Pastrana. NO ONE. So EVS, which has been a Travis-backer for a long time, gets a lot of, ahem, “R&D work” by associating their protection products with him.

The latest is the TP199 Knee/Shin Pad, which costs $99 and can be found at www.evs-sports.com. This is one of EVS’ most popular knee protectors, but it has been completely redesigned. Travis doesn’t run knee braces, so the official TP199 Knee Pad offers everything for those looking for complete support without the bulk of a traditional knee brace.