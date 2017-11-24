Racer X Amateur Film Festival Round 4 Winner Announced

The fourth and final round of the 2017 Racer X Amateur Film Festival presented by MotoSport, WASpcam, and Yamalube, semifinals has been finalized. Australia's Katie Homewood defeated Hungary’s Adam Vidovics to advance to the finals.

Voting Percentage

Katie Homewood - 55.5%

Adam Vidovics - 44.5%

Congratulations to both contestants for making the semifinals against a stacked field of entries, and best of luck to Katie Homewood in the finals. You can watch Katie's video HERE and Adam's HERE.

The finals is now set. Voting is now open.