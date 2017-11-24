Benny Bloss Injured in Practice Crash

Earlier this week, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS announced that Benny Bloss was injured while testing for the upcoming Monster Energy Supercross season. According to the team, Bloss sustained a bruised left lung and a small pnemothorax.

Per the Mayo Clinic, “a pneumothorax occurs when air leaks into the space between your lung and chest wall. This air pushes on the outside of your lung and makes it collapse. In most cases, only a portion of the lung collapses.”

The team said Bloss, who will ride the 450 Class full-time in 2018, should be ready for supercross opener at Anaheim.

“Sorry to say that #TeamRMATVMC rider @bbloss60 had a pretty knarly [sic] get of while practicing for SX. He suffered a bruised left lung and a small Pneumothorax. Which sounds bad but Benny should be back on the bike in a few weeks giving him plenty of time to be ready for Anahiem 1! Now heal up you #450SXRookie #babygiraffe @rmatvmc @ktmusa @flyracingusa.”