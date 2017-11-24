Actually Fun Gift Guide: Ogio Rig 9800 Travel Bag

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.

Last year, when reviewing Ogio for our Actually Fun Gift Guide, I wrote this about a friend:

We all have that one person who shows up every Saturday morning prior to a ride and immediately starts violently thrashing around trying to carry his boots in one hand, his helmet bag in the other, has his goggles wrapped around his head and his chest protector already on, desperately trying to transfer his stuff from one vehicle to the next. If you don’t, odds are it’s you. Don’t be that person. Get a gear bag to fit all your stuff.

Said friend, who shall remain nameless due to the fact I don’t want to ruin him in the eyes of our loyal readers, STILL DOES NOT HAVE A BAG. I don’t know why this bothers me, but it does. I beg of you, don’t be this guy. It’s not a good look.

I’ve been rocking Ogio bags for the last 10 years or so. I have an Ogio golf bag, an Ogio travel bag, and an Ogio gear bag—seriously, I do—and I haven’t had one problem with any of the products, some of which I’ve had for the entire decade. Simply put: they make good products that can stand the test of time.