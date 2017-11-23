250 Words: Inside Line Connect Media Camp

Last week, our good friend Jason McCune, over at Inside Line Connect, put together a collaborative ride day at Zaca Station, in Buellton, California, with a handful of companies they represent to fill us in on what’s new. It’s a good way to get some face time with the brands we work with and a great excuse to get together and ride one of the most picturesque tracks in the country.

In the motocross industry, it’s common for larger companies such as motorcycle manufacturers to put on a ride day to showcase their new products. They typically rent out a track and invite various media outlets to join. There is usually a presentation, along with an opportunity to get firsthand access to the designers and visionaries behind the products. It’s a fun way for companies to educate the media about their products so we can pass on that knowledge to consumers. This is the perfect platform for us to ask questions and relay the needs of their customers. After the presentation, samples are shared and we test the products ourselves, as we’re let loose on the track to draw conclusions of our own. We then relay what we learn to our readers, and the world goes round and round.