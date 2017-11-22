Industry Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Worried about finding the time to shop? Check online to find the best deals on gifts for family and friends this season.

Note: This post will continue to update.

Racer X Brand

Be sure to stop by Racer X Brand this weekend starting November 24 at 12:01 a.m. EST to receive Black Friday deals of 25 percent off site-wide and up to 65 percent off select products. Sale goes through Cyber Monday, so don’t hesitate to receive great deals. Go to racerxbrand.com and use discount code BLKFRI17 to receive 25 percent off all products. Sale ends Monday night at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Fuel Clothing

Black Friday Sale: 40 percent off all socks, all styles. Sale ends November 26 at midnight. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY at fuelclothing.com.

Ride Engineering

Pre-Black Friday to Cyber Monday 127-hour sale: 30 percent off all items in stock from 5 p.m. November 22 through midnight November 27. Coupon code: black-30. Find items such as billet triple clamps, performance shock links, bar mounts, and more. Free shipping on orders over $99. All sale orders start shipping November 28. Visit ride-engineering.com.

Pro Circuit

For Pro Circuit fans, the holiday season launches out of the gate November 24. Our Black Friday Sale is offering customers 25 percent off on all retail-priced Pro Circuit products online and in-store only (sponsor product not included). Deals begin November 24 from 7 a.m. PT until 4 p.m. PT. Free shipping is included with all orders reaching $250 or higher (order total must reach $250 after discount is applied). For online customers, your discount will be applied manually after checkout is completed. Pro Circuit's Black Friday Sale is a perfect opportunity to check off an exhaust system, t-shirt, hat or backpack from a family member's list this Christmas season. Visit procircuit.com.

Works Connection

24-hour Black Friday Sale: Free freight on orders over $150. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY17 at checkout. Visit worksconnection.com for savings. Sale begins at 12:00 a.m. PST on Friday, November 24, and continues until 11:59 p.m. PST.

GoPro

Online shoppers rejoice! GoPro is tapping into the holiday spirit and offering up a few rare discounts on our flagship cameras–HERO6 and HERO5–on shop.gopro.com across the globe.

In the U.S.: HERO6 BLACK is $50 off on Monday only. HERO5 Black is $50 off and bundled with a 32GB DS card, rechargeable battery and a gift bag. Discount runs from 9 p.m. PST November 22 to 11:59 p.m. PST November 27.

Across Europe: HERO6 Black comes bundled with Remo and a 32GB SD card and HERO5 Black comes bundled with a rechargeable battery and 3-way. Both discounts run now through November 29.

That's not all! We are taking $200 off the Karma + HERO6 bundle. This is a global discount that started November 19 and runs through November 27 in all storefronts.

Panicrev

Once a year, this crazy day of shopping happens and we want you to take part in it at www.panicrev.org. Sale starts at 12 a.m. PST on Friday.

Exclusive Black Friday deals:

All new "Ride Life" sweatshirt, MX camo hat, Crown sunglasses

EveryDay package: "EveryDay" windbreaker, EveryDay hat

All new "Let's Ride" shirt, FFM hat, Glory zip-up

12 a.m.-5 a.m. PST: 50 percent off

5 a.m.-11 a.m. PST: 45 percent off

11 a.m.-2 p.m. PST: 40 percent off

JGRMX

Save big this holiday season with crazy sales on Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Take advantage of reduced prices on hard parts and apparel. Spend over $50 and we'll throw in a free JGRMX beanie (one size fits most, U.S. orders only). Free shipping on orders over $100 (U.S. only).

Black Friday–Cyber Monday Apparel Sale

2017 JGRMX Team tee: $12.95

All current JGRMX Tees: $12.95

2017 JGRMX Team Hoodie: $29.95

JGRMX Vintage Long Sleeve Tee: $18.95

Gray Speed Hoodie: $39.95

All JGRMX Hats: $12.95

Black Friday–Cyber Monday Hard Parts Sale

JGRMX Adjustable Pull Rods: $25 off

Hard Parts Purple Kit: Free purple brake clamp with purchase

Select JGRMX Carbon Fiber Parts: $15 off

Purple Engine Plug Kit: $15 off

So the massive Black Friday–Cyber Monday sales aren't good enough for you? Here's something to sweeten the deal even more. Purchase something... anything... off our retail website (www.jgrmx.com) on Friday through Monday and you'll automatically be entered to win autographed race team memorabilia.