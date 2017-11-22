OTOR Issue 168

One hundred and sixty-eighth issue of this re-designed bi-weekly motorcycle sport magazine, tackling the latest races and issues in MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and World Superbike as well as general motorcycling and accessories with the best blogs and photographs.

In OTOR 168:

Revenir: Marvin Musquin opens up about winning the 2017 Paris SX, racing in a new stadium and enjoying a spectacular off-season.

Last Call: Notes from Valencia: A look at what happened during the four days of racing at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, including an interview with Pecco Bagnaia, who placed fifth in the championship.

WorldSBK Landscape: OTOR examines changes to WorldSBK that will take place in 2018.

All The Show (EICMA 2017): OTOR predicts that 2018 will be the year that middle-weight motorcycling "comes of age" after viewing bikes like the KTM's 790 Duke and BMW's F850GS.