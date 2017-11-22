Hayden Mellross Re-Signs with 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha
Australian Hayden Mellross will return to 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha for 2018, the team announced today. This will be the third consecutive year Mellross has ridden for the team.
Mellross will compete in the Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region, where he finished 11th overall in 2017.
"The future looks bright," said Mellross in a team statement. "I'm very excited to be back on the 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha Team. We've spent the last two seasons building a strong relationship together and I'm excited to continue that partnership into the new year."
Below is the announcement from the team.
Livingston, CA – The 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha Team is pleased to extend their relationship with Hayden Mellross for the 2018 racing season. The likable Australian will return to the team and race the West Coast 250 Supercross Series aboard a 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha YZ250F. 2018 will mark Mellross' third consecutive year with the team, dating back to his rookie Supercross season in 2016.
"The future looks bright," said Mellross. "I'm very excited to be back on the 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha Team. We've spent the last two seasons building a strong relationship together and I'm excited to continue that partnership into the new year."
"The team is looking forward to having Hayden back for 2018," team manager Craig Monty said. "We've watched him mature as a rider throughout the past few seasons and believe he has what it takes to reach our team goals this year. We are ready to see him aboard the 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha YZ250F once again."
Look out for the #63 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha YZ250F at the gate drop of the 2018 West Coast 250 Supercross Series in Anaheim, California. We look forward to seeing all of our dedicated sponsors and fans at the opening round of the new season.