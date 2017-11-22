Hayden Mellross Re-Signs with 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha

Australian Hayden Mellross will return to 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha for 2018, the team announced today. This will be the third consecutive year Mellross has ridden for the team.

Mellross will compete in the Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region, where he finished 11th overall in 2017.

"The future looks bright," said Mellross in a team statement. "I'm very excited to be back on the 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha Team. We've spent the last two seasons building a strong relationship together and I'm excited to continue that partnership into the new year."



Below is the announcement from the team.