Online Poll

Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin has swept his way through the off-season, winning Monster Energy Cup, Red Bull Straight Rhythm, and the Paris Supercross. The victories are a continuation of his steady climb throughout the 2017 regular season, which saw him grab his first career 450 victories in Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

With Ryan Dungey now retired, Marvin is Red Bull KTM's best hope of keeping the Monster Energy Supercross Championship in the family. Are Marvin's off-season wins an indicator of more victories come January?

