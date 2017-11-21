Leatt Releases Entry-Level Helmet

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – The inventors of the Leatt-Brace step up their game for 2018, launching a freshly designed moto collection that includes a new entry-level helmet.

The Leatt GPX 4.5 helmet brings Leatt’s proven safety technology to your local track at a very attractive price point.

It is equipped with 360º Turbine technology that helps to reduce the risk of head impact at concussion level by up to 30 percent and rotational acceleration to your head and brain by up to 40 percent. Eleven turbines, made of an energy-absorbing material that hardens on impact, are strategically placed inside the helmet.

The multi-density, V-shaped impact foam molded directly to the outer shell does not only reduce its volume by 10 percent, but also transfers up to 20 percent less rotational forces to the neck, head, and the brain.This triple-density construction (dual density V-Foam plus 360° Turbines) dampens all kinds of harmful forces – from low impact to high speed. Certified and tested for both ECE 2205 or DOT, the weight of the ECE helmet is from 1150g, the DOT is from 1300g (2.86 lbs). Adult prices start from 259, €/$239 US/£179.

