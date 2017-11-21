Alpinestars Announces Limited Edition Gator Tech 7S Boot

Alachua, Florida – As the best amateur dirt riders in the United States gather at Gatorback Cycle Park near Gainesville, Florida, Alpinestars is launching the Limited Edition "Gator" Youth Racer collection to honor this special Thanksgiving festive celebration of motocross racing.

Gatorback Cycle Park hosts the longstanding tradition of the Mini Os–known as the Winter Olympics of amateur motocross racing–where top amateur racers bring speed and power to the table in this unique race event format, which includes both motocross and supercross competition.

Alpinestars’ Limited Edition "Gator" Youth Racer gear set includes: the Youth Racer "Gator" Jersey and Pants, the "Gator" Radar Flight Glove, and the Tech 7S Boot and comes in exciting and unique colorways. The whip cream white Tech 7S Boot is dipped in fluo-orange with hints of yellow flavor around the edges, while the apparel delivers the complete graphic package for riders who want extra spice on this special race weekend.

Featuring a unique, high strength sole construction offering durability and protective performance the "Gator" Tech 7S Boot has been specifically developed for youth or smaller-framed riders. With class-leading protection, innovative features such as Alpinestars’ unique torsion control system, the Tech 7S is built to withstand the stresses of performance riding on any track and is sure to be top of the menu at the 2017 Mini Os. Alpinestars’ Limited Edition "Gator" Youth Racer kit is available in limited quantities as a unique collection.

