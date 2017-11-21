Alpinestars Announces Limited Edition Gator Tech 7S Boot
Alachua, Florida – As the best amateur dirt riders in the United States gather at Gatorback Cycle Park near Gainesville, Florida, Alpinestars is launching the Limited Edition "Gator" Youth Racer collection to honor this special Thanksgiving festive celebration of motocross racing.
Gatorback Cycle Park hosts the longstanding tradition of the Mini Os–known as the Winter Olympics of amateur motocross racing–where top amateur racers bring speed and power to the table in this unique race event format, which includes both motocross and supercross competition.
Alpinestars’ Limited Edition "Gator" Youth Racer gear set includes: the Youth Racer "Gator" Jersey and Pants, the "Gator" Radar Flight Glove, and the Tech 7S Boot and comes in exciting and unique colorways. The whip cream white Tech 7S Boot is dipped in fluo-orange with hints of yellow flavor around the edges, while the apparel delivers the complete graphic package for riders who want extra spice on this special race weekend.
Featuring a unique, high strength sole construction offering durability and protective performance the "Gator" Tech 7S Boot has been specifically developed for youth or smaller-framed riders. With class-leading protection, innovative features such as Alpinestars’ unique torsion control system, the Tech 7S is built to withstand the stresses of performance riding on any track and is sure to be top of the menu at the 2017 Mini Os. Alpinestars’ Limited Edition "Gator" Youth Racer kit is available in limited quantities as a unique collection.
CONSTRUCTION
• Tech 7S is specifically designed and sized for junior and/or smaller framed riders.
• PU-reinforced microfiber upper for flexibility, abrasion resistance, water-resistance, and weight-saving. Material ensures consistent fit and is easy to maintain and clean.
• Extended microfiber gaiter helps seal out excessive water and dirt entry.
• Soft poly foam reinforcement on ankles and collar for long-lasting comfort and shock absorption.
PROTECTION
• Contoured shin plate is injected with high modulus TPU for excellent levels of impact and abrasion resistance.
• Medial facing side incorporates TPU panel with specially designed sculpturing for maximum grip contact with bike and improved heat and abrasion resistance.
• One-piece injected dual compound foot shell with co-injected hard toe protector and integrated steel shank. The shell is highly resistant to abrasion and impact, adds to the boot’s overall durability and improves boot’s streamlining.
• The Tech 7s boot is CE certified to EN 13634:2010.
KEY FEATURES
• Excellent flexion provided by low profile medial and lateral pivot system to offer movement and support.
• Instep and Achilles accordion flex zones constructed for superior control and support.
• A compound sole is seamlessly integrated into the base structure for superior durability, high performing rubber grip patterning, and feel. The sole is replaceable
• Removable anatomic footbed for comfort and support ensures even weight distribution.
• Textile mesh with open cell foam for improved air circulation and comfort.
• Buckle closure system incorporates polymer and fiberglass buckle arms and high-impact aluminum bridge closures for durability and weight-saving. Buckle system features memory and a quick release/locking system with self-aligning design for easy, precise closure and improved riding performance and security. All buckles are easily replaceable.