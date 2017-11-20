Wake-Up Call

November 20, 2017 4:00am

Paris Supercross

U Arena - Paris, France

Saturday

SX1 Sprint 1

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Dean Wilson Husqvarna
2nd Marvin Musquin KTM
3rd Cole Seely Honda
4th Zach Osborne Husqvarna
5th Cedric Soubeyras Suzuki
6th Thomas Ramette Suzuki
7th Cyrille Coulon Suzuki
8th Jordi Tixier KTM
9th RJ Hampshire Honda
10th Fabien Izoird Honda

SX1 Sprint 2

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Marvin Musquin KTM
2nd Cole Seely Honda
3rd Dean Wilson Husqvarna
4th Zach Osborne Husqvarna
5th Cedric Soubeyras Suzuki
6th Fabien Izoird Honda
7th Jordi Tixier KTM
8th Thomas Ramette Suzuki
9th RJ Hampshire Honda
10th Cyrille Coulon Suzuki

SX1 Final

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Marvin Musquin KTM
2nd Zach Osborne Husqvarna
3rd Dean Wilson Husqvarna
4th Cole Seely Honda
5th Cedric Soubeyras Suzuki
6th Fabien Izoird Honda
7th Jordi Tixier KTM
8th Thomas Ramette Suzuki
9th Xavier Boog Honda
10th Nicolas Aubin Suzuki

SX2 Final

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Yannis Irsuit Suzuki
2nd Thomas Do Honda
3rd Arnaud Aubin Suzuki
4th Tyler Bowers Kawasaki
5th Iker Larranaga Olano Husqvarna
6th Dan Houzet KTM
7th Nicolas Barcelo Yamaha
8th Pierre Lozzi Kawasaki
9th Mickael Lamarque Husqvarna
10th Nicolas Lamarque Yamaha
Marvin Musquin was crowned King of Paris for a second straight year.
P.Haudiquert / SX Paris

Sunday

SX1 Sprint 1

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Marvin Musquin KTM
2nd Zach Osborne Husqvarna
3rd Dean Wilson Husqvarna
4th Cole Seely Honda
5th Cedric Soubeyras Suzuki
6th Fabien Izoird Honda
7th RJ Hampshire Honda
8th Adrien Escoffier Husqvarna
9th Cyrille Coulon Suzuki
10th Nicolas Aubin Suzuki

SX1 Sprint 2

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Cole Seely Honda
2nd Marvin Musquin KTM
3rd Dean Wilson Husqvarna
4th Zach Osborne Husqvarna
5th Cedric Soubeyras Suzuki
6th Fabien Izoird Honda
7th Jordi Tixier KTM
8th Adrien Escoffier Husqvarna
9th Jeremy Martin Honda
10th Cyrille Coulon Suzuki

SX1 Final

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Marvin Musquin KTM
2nd Cole Seely Honda
3rd Dean Wilson Husqvarna
4th Zach Osborne Husqvarna
5th Jeremy Martin Honda
6th Cedric Soubeyras Suzuki
7th Jordi Tixier KTM
8th Fabien Izoird Honda
9th RJ Hampshire Honda
10th Nicolas Aubin Suzuki

SX2 Final

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Tyler Bowers Kawasaki
2nd Thomas Do Honda
3rd Yannis Irsuti Suzuki
4th Iker Larranaga Olano Husqvarna
5th Arnaud Aubin Suzuki
6th Gaetran Le Hir Honda
7th Nicolas Dercourt Yamaha
8th Dan Houzet KTM
9th Pierre Lozzi Kawasaki
10th Nicolas Barcelo Yamaha
Wilson (left) finished third overall behind Musquin (center) and Cole Seely.
P.Haudiquert / SX Paris

King of Paris

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Marvin Musquin 10
2nd Cole Seely 22
3rd Dean Wilson 22
4th Zach Osborne 26
5th Cedric Soubeyras 42
6th Fabien Izoird 56
7th Jordi Tixier 61
8th RJ Hampshire 80
9th Nicolas Aubin 87
10th Adrien Escoffier 88

Prince of Paris

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Yannis Irsuti 35
2nd Thomas Do 34
3rd Tyler Bowers 33
4th Arnaud Aubin 26
5th Iker Larranaga Olano 24
6th Dan Houzet 18
7th Nicolas Dercourt 15
8th Peirre Lozzi 15
9th Nicolas Barcelo 15
10th Gaetran Le Hir 10

Australian Supercross Championship

Rounds 6 - Jimboomba X Stadium -Queensland

SX1 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Nick Schmidt
2nd Kade Mosig
3rd Nathan Crawford
4th Dan Reardon
5th Justin Brayton
6th Dean Ferris
7th Joel Wightman
8th Dylan Long
9th Daniel Herrlein

SX2 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Jay Wilson
2nd Chris Blose
3rd Dylan Wills
4th Jackson Richardon
5th Morgan Fogarty
6th Nick Sutherland
7th Wilson Todd
8th John Prutti
9th Lochie Latimer
10th Jye Dickson
Justin Brayton captured a second straight Australian Supercross Championship.
Foremost Media

SX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Justin Brayton 124
2nd Dan Reardon 108
3rd Dean Ferris 103
4th Dylan Long 95
5th Kade Mosig 94
6th Nathan Crawford 94
7th Nick Schmidt 67
8th Todd Waters 67
9th Daniel Herrlein 59
10th Joel Wightman 52

SX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Jackson Richardson 119
2nd Wilson Todd 110
3rd Jay Wilson 110
4th Dylan Wills 102
5th Geran Stapleton 74
6th Gavin Faith 63
7th Nick Sutherland 49
8th Taylor Potter 48
9th Chris Blose 47
10th Morgan Fogarty 40

EnduroCross

Round 7 - Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Super EnduroCross

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Cody Webb KTM
2nd Ty Tremaine KTM
3rd Cory Graffunder Husqvarna
4th Kyle Redmond Husqvarna
5th Noah Kepple GasGas
6th Mason Ottersberg Yamaha
7th Trystan Hart Husqvarna
8th Joan Pau Segura GasGas
9th Ty Cullins Beta
10th Geoff Aaron GasGas
Cody Webb clinched the EndurCross Championship over the weekend.
Tanner Yeager

Super EnduroCross Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Cody Webb 150
2nd Trystan Hart 114
3rd Ty Tremaine 113
4th Kyle Redmond 105
5th Cory Graffunder 102
6th Colton Haaker 91
7th Noah Kepple 84
8th Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer 75
9th Cooper Abbott 74
10th Geoff Aaron 68

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Eli Tomac Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
Zach Osborne Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
Antonio Cairoli FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
Pauls Jonass FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
France Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
Max Anstie Motocross of Nations MXGP
Hunter Lawrence Motocross of Nations MX2
Jeffrey Herlings Motocross of Nations Open
Marvin Musquin Monster Energy Cup Cup Class
Seth Hammaker Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars
Jett Reynolds Monster Energy Cup Supermini
Marvin Musquin Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class
Shane McElrath Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Class
Gared Steinke Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class
Marvin Musquin Paris Supercross King of Paris
Yannis Irsuti Paris Supercross Prince of Paris
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Kailub Russell GNCC XC1
Joshua Toth GNCC XC2
Jason Thomas GNCC XC3
Tayla Jones GNCC WXC
Matt Goerke Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
Shawn Maffenbeier Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Dennis Ullrich ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1
Egan Mastin Australian MX Nationals MX2
Justin Brayton Australian Supercross SX1
Jackson Richardson Australian Supercross SX2
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
Marshal Weltin FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
Thomas Ramette​ Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Webb EnduroCross Super EnduroCross
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike